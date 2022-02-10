Gabriel Richard Allen, 14, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.
Gabriel was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Hilton & Margaret Fontenot; Hubert & Laverna Ferrill; Joanne Colson; Curtis & Mary Colson; Charles Richard Allen; Wanda Johnson; and cousin Alex Oxford.
He is survived by his parents, Ronald Stephen Allen, Jr of Waveland, MS and Rhieannon Ferrill Allen of Bay St. Louis, MS; two brothers, Ronald Stephen Tre' Allen and Jullian Allen both of Bay St. Louis, MS; grandparents, Cynthia & Douglas Bowen of Waveland, MS; Charlene & Richard "Popeye" Ferrill of Bay St. Louis, MS; grandfather, Ronald Stephen "Bubba" Allen, Sr. of Waveland, MS; Uncles, David Allen, Kristin Allen both of Waveland, MS; Richard Ferrill, Jr. (Joni) of Ocean Springs, MS; and Brent Haynes of Bay St. Louis, MS; Aunts, Joanna Windham (Matthew) of Slidell, LA; Tara Allen of Waveland, MS; Victoria "Tori" Ferrill of Bay St. Louis, MS; Carissa Stelly (Michael) of Luling, LA; cousins, Alora, Lana, Sam, Anna, Kye, Arabella, Remy, John Richard, Maddex, Jaxen, Phoenix, Lexie, Emily, Sammi, and Anthony; and numerous cousins.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Kiln, MS from 10:00 am until noon with a Service at noon. Interment will be at Rotten Bayou Cemetery in Diamondhead, MS.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis is in charge of arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.