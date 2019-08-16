Frederick Lawrence Lincoln, Jr.
Frederick Lawrence Lincoln, Jr., 67, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 in Bay St. Louis, MS. He was a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church and a long time resident of Bay St. Louis. He was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association and various hunting clubs. He loved fishing, hunting, horse back riding, motorcycle riding but most of all spending time with his family. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle who will be sadly missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly A. Lincoln and father, Frederick L. Lincoln, Sr. He is survived by his loving wife, Trudy Roussel Lincoln of Bay St. Louis; son, Blake M. Lincoln of Bay St. Louis; daughter, Shelly R. Loftin and her husband Greg of Bay St. Louis; mother, Olive Shows Lincoln of Lacombe, LA; two brothers, Joseph G. Lincoln and his wife Cathy of Slidell, LA and Gerard S. Lincoln and his wife Cynthia of Lacombe, LA; sister, Mary A. Mattem of Eldarado, AR; five grandchildren, Lindsey Loftin and her fiancé' Brennen Morreale, Ethan Loftin, Zach Loftin, Emily Loftin and Abby Loftin; five nieces, Lori, Liz, Jen, Melody and Abby and six nephews, Justin, David, Clayton, Gerald, Jay and Caleb. Visitation will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Bay St. Louis, MS. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
