Fred “Ready Freddie” Jackson, Jr.

“ I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.” Philippians 4:13 KJV
July 11, 1954 - February 11, 2023 residing in Pass Christian, MS. Fred passed away on Saturday, February 11th at Gulfport Memorial Hospital surrounded by family.
Fred is a native of Pearlington, MS and a retired Crane Operator/Rigger at Port Bienville Industrial Park who will be sadly missed by family and friends.
He is survived by daughters; Zabrina Smith-Wells (David) of Pass Christian, MS, Traneica Curry of Slidell, LA, stepdaughter; Catherine Smith-Bean (Ronnie) of Hewitt, TX, son; Kenard Curry (Nakosha) of Slidell, LA, stepson; Arthur Smith of Pearlington, MS, five sisters; Arlene Jackson (Tom), Ivory Plustache (Maurice), Lelar Parker, Clara Acker (Victor), and Deborah Hill (Kevin) all of Pearlington, MS, five brothers; Randolph Mitchell (Maye) of Slidell, LA, Bobie James Jackson, Roland Jackson, Pesite Jackson, and Milton Jackson all of Pearlington, MS, grandson; Zalondre Smith, beloved bonus grandchildren; Robert Ray Smith, Arthur Smith Jr., Kelin Acker, Kylar Garvin, Keara Smith, Kristopher Denza, Amari Yocum, Kingston Smith, and Remy Smith.
Preceded in death by father; Fred “Boss Man” Jackson, mother; Ella Jackson, brothers; Johnnie Jackson and Gene Jackson, and life companion; Gussie Smith Crawford.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Greater Mount Zion A.M.E Church, 16223 Third Street, Pearlington, MS 39572 from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 P.M.
Interment will follow at Pearlington Cemetery. Repast will take place at Pearlington Gym, 6098 1st Street, Pearlington, MS. Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home of Picayune, MS
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.