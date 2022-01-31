Frank Steven Thebeau, 63, died on Jan. 17, 2022.
Frank was a native of Potosi, Missouri, and a long-time resident of Bay St. Louis.
He was an avid sports fan and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He formerly worked at Bay Tech, Redditt Pest Control, Mayley Pest Control, Silver Slipper Casino and Edmond Fahey Funeral Home.
He was preceded in death by his parents Rousan Thebeau and Veronica Boyer Thebeau; and brother Joseph Thebeau
Survivors include special friend Diane Perkins of Waveland; sons Steven Joseph Thebeau (Rebecca) of McHenry; daughters Danielle Dawn Spouse (Roger) of Diamondhead and State Cato of Waveland; sisters Kathy Medley (Justin) and Marcia Thebeau (John); grandchildren Braylin, Claire, Maverick, Blake, Caden, Connor, Brianna, Sierra and Chase; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, from 3-5 p.m. at Riemann Funeral Home in Waveland.
