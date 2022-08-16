Frank James Ellis, Jr., 33, of Waveland, MS passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022 in Bay St. Louis, MS.
He is survived by his parents, Frank & Michele McCullough Ellis, Sr., son, Frank "R.J." Ellis III, and sister, Elizabeth Ellis Triana (Blake) all of Hattiesburg, MS; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other family members, and friends.
In life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn’t go alone because part of us went with you when God called you home. Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same, but as God calls us one by one, our chain will link again.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The Home of Grace, 14200 Jericho Rd Vancleave, MS 39565.
A private Memorial Service will be held at a date.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ellis Family.
