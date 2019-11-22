Frank Edwin Manchester
Frank Edwin Manchester, 85, of Diamondhead, Mississippi passed away on November 19, 2019. Frank was born and raised in Mt. Desert Maine. He worked and lived most of his life in Pennington, NJ, Sudbury, MA, and Glastonbury, CT.
Frank graduated from Farmington State Teacher’s College, and later the University of Maine with a master’s degree in Education. He was a teacher and elementary principal for three years before moving on to the educational text publishing business where he worked in sales and marketing management until retirement in 1994.
Soon after moving to Diamondhead in 1997, Frank found his nitch working on church-related projects, directing the continuing education program and being committed to other community service projects. In 2004 he became involved in the Hancock County Food Pantry first as a volunteer, then it’s deputy director and finally during the post-Katrina rebuild, its Executive Director- a job he held with great pride for five years. His efforts were acknowledged when the Chamber of Commerce named him an Outstanding Citizen for his work.
A twenty-two-year member of Diamondhead Community Church. Frank served as an Elder, was named man of the year and took great pride in his position as “Chef Frank” for the Men of the Church monthly breakfast. He was a lifelong golfer, antique letter opener collector and loved his Red Sox.
Frank was a loving husband and father; a kind and gentle man of good humor always ready to help his fellow man.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Mona Manchester; and his brother, Gordon and sister, Flora Gray.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; daughter, Laurianne; brother, Clifford; and sister, Elizabeth Johnston.
The family would prefer donations be made to the Hancock County Food Pantry or the SPCA of Diamondhead.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Diamondhead Community Church, 5301 Diamondhead Circle, Diamondhead on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Visitation at 10:00 am followed by service at 11:00 am.
Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street Gulfport, Mississippi is in charge of arrangements and was honored to help serve this family. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
