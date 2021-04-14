Frank Augustus Peterson Jr., loving husband, father, grandfather, teacher, mentor and friend, passed away peacefully at home on April 10th, 2021 surrounded by love and family in his recently adopted city of Charleston, SC. He was 78 years old.Frank was born on May 22, 1942, in New Orleans, to Frank and Beulah (Chouest) Peterson. He grew up in Clement Harbor, Mississippi, with his sister Joy Peterson. He was a proud alumnus of Saint Stanislaus and received an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mathematics from Loyola University in New Orleans. He joined the Peace Corp in 1963 and fulfilled a two-year service in Liberia. He taught math and journalism over the course of fifty years at New Orleans area High Schools. In 1981 Frank founded his own Beauty School, Hair Tech in St. Bernard Parish. He is survived by his wife Rose; his three children, Franklin Peterson (wife Allison), Jenny Wilson (husband Greg), and Joy Farrae (Husband Daniel); Grandchildren Elise and Alexandra Farrae; sister Joy Peterson; aunt Betty Chouest, numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews, as well as many loving and loyal friends.
A funeral mass and celebration of his life will be held on Friday April 30, 2021 at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 3368 Esplanade Ave. at 11 a.m. and available in a live stream online through the church. Visitation will occur from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank Peterson’s name to Ben Franklin High School at www.bfhsla.org/donate.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.