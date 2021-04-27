Francis Hugh (Frank) Reid age 83, passed away at his home in Lakeshore Bay St. Louis, Mississippi on April 21, 2021.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins. Services will be at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Interment will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
After living in Wiggins, Mississippi, Bunkie, Louisiana he made his home in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. He was born January 25, 1938, in Forrest County, Mississippi (Carnes Community) to the late Herbert and Dora Thatcher Reid, also preceding him in death was his wife, Jeanne Walker Reid. Frank was a graduate of Carnes School, Forrest County Agricultural High School, Perkinston Junior College, and also attended the University Southern Mississippi.
He worked for Mississippi federated Co-ops in Mississippi, managed Bayou Boeuf Co-op in Cheneyville, Louisiana, and worked for Modern Attachments as a salesman serving Louisiana and Mississippi.
He had a deep love of inshore fishing and cooking.
He is survived by his son, Jeff Reid (Nicole) of Baton Rouge; two grandchildren, Caleb Reid and Emily Reid; one brother, Charles Reid of Hattiesburg; one sister, Barbara Fair (C.L.) of Tomball, Tx; nephews, Chris Fair and Scott Fair and one niece, Elizabeth Fair all of Houston, TX.
Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins is in charge of the arrangements.
