Frances Rihner, age 85, formerly of Bay St. Louis, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 in West Monroe, Louisiana. Mrs. Rihner was preceded in death by her husband, William Rihner; her daughter, Sharon Arnold; and her grandson, Bobby Arnold. She is survived by her 3 children, John Baham, Pamela Shuff, and Lance Rihner; her 5 grandchildren, James Arnold, Michelle Shuff, Michael Shuff, Daphne Bourque, and Sarah Rihner; her 6 great-grandchildren; her 2 great-great-grandkids; and also friends, loved ones and many Nieces and Nephews who were greatly loved by their Aunt. Mrs. Rihner will be laid to rest in a private family visitation and ceremony at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Bay St. Louis. Riemann Family Funeral Home is serving the family and the online guestbook may be signed at www.riemannfamily.com
