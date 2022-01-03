Mrs. Frances Ponder, age 95, of Cedartown passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Mrs. Ponder was born July 4, 1926 in Cedartown to the late Winfred Thomas Lewis and Rosa Morris Lewis. Granny Ponder, as she was affectionately known, loved her family and friends. She made each of us feel like we were the most special and important part of her life. She never forgot to send a card and make a phone call for birthdays and anniversaries of her children and many many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A strong, humble woman with a big big heart who always put others first. Never complained even while suffering through great challenges. Granny Ponder was the glue that held us all together. We are all blessed to have had her for our Mother for so many years.
She is preceded in death by her parents along with her stepmother, Annie Pinkston Lewis; beloved husband, James Clayton Ponder; son, Richard Ponder; brothers, Master Sergeant Thomas Lewis and Bobby Lewis; infant sister, Nellie Ruth Lewis; sons in law, Mike Purcell, Bill Davis and Shelton Prince, and grandson, Ben Chambers.
She is survived by her children, Randy and Sherry Ponder, Ruthie and Wayne Banks, Fay Davis, Kay and Ron Chambers, and Jan Purcell; sisters, Elizabeth Roberts, Louise Blankenship, Jeanette Ayers, and Joan Morgan, grandchildren; Michael Prince, Ron and Sebastian Prince, Tim and Catherine Prince, Amanda and Matthew Ingram, Dain and Jessica Davis, Richard and Stacie Ponder, Daniel and Misty Davis, Casey and Mike Hebert, Ashley and Greg Thompson, Jace Ponder, Patrick Ponder, Jennifer and Leo Searcy, and Shelley and Craig Robinson; great-grandchildren, Bonnie Ingram, Isabella Grace Prince, Will Ingram, Luke Ingram, Caroline Prince, Lauren Prince, Rosemary Ingram, Jack Davis, Walker Davis, Grant Ponder, Maci Thompson, Stella Ponder, Joleigh Davis, Jacob Hebert, Ellie Thompson, Drake Davis, Marisa Nevels, and Emily Skinner; great-great-grandchildren, Cooper and Charli Nevels. Several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 4, 2022 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. in the sanctuary of Lake Creek Baptist Church. Prior to the service, the family will be receiving friends at the home of Kay Chambers, located at 90 Breck Drive, Cedartown.
Funeral services for Mrs. Frances Ponder will be held Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the sanctuary of Lake Creek Baptist Church with Reverend Ray Hopkins officiating. Interment will follow at Polk Memory Gardens.
The Smith & Miller Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Frances Lewis Ponder.
