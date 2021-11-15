Frances “Lennette” Moran Necaise, age 79, passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Lamar Necaise, Sr.; her parents, Agnel Louis Moran, Sr., and Aline Frances Garriga Moran; daughter, Gidget Ann Necaise; sisters, Madeline Moran, and Phyllis Moran.
Lennette is survived by her children, Vickie Lennette Necaise Walsh of Kiln, Janet Gayle Necaise Peterson and husband, Eric of Cordova, TN, and Maurice Lamar Necaise, II and his wife, Stacey of Kiln; siblings, Cleopatra Moran, Naomi Moran, Jean Moran Lee, Cheryl Moran Thomas, Christine Moran Curvin (L.G.), Tanis Moran, Jerine Moran Ladner (Granval), and Agnel Louis Moran, II (Brenda); grandchildren, Alison Lennette Nunez (Louis IV), Alvin Joseph Walsh, III (Stephanie), Jessica Peterson Bittenbender (Eric), Presley Stiglets Casto (Chris), Shelby Stiglets Robbins (Mason), Raygan Lamar Necaise (Shelby), and Reece Lane Necaise; great-grandchildren, Kadence Marie Ladner, Isabella Ann Ladner, Gracie Lou Nunez, Jaylee Cate DesHotel, Masen Oliver Bittenbender, Adeline June Walsh, Alvin Joseph Walsh, IV, and Miles Owen Bittenbender; and other relatives and friends.
Mrs. Necaise retired from Picayune School District where she was a physical education teacher and basketball coach. Lennette was also a member of the Hancock County School Board for 18 years. Mrs. Necaise was very talented in the arts and enjoyed oil painting the most.
She was a faithful member of Annunciation Catholic Church in Kiln.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021, beginning at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in the Dedeaux Community; the Mass of Christian Burial we celebrated at 11:30am. Burial will follow in Alphonse Malley Cemetery, Pass Christian, MS.
Riemann Family Funeral Home, 9113 Kiln Delisle Road, Pass Christian, is serving the family.
