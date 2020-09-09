Fennon Rogers, 82, of Gulfport, MS passed away Saturday, August 30, 2020 in Gulfport, MS. Visitation will be held Monday, September 14, 2020 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. Marly Rogers will appreciate to see family and friends coming to express condolences. Due to Covid 19 Rules, masks are required. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of the arrangements.
