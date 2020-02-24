Fay Brevelle Pace, 76, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 in Bay St. Louis.Mrs. Pace had been a resident of Bay St. Louis for 22 years. She was a member of the Bay St. Louis VFW Auxiliary Post 3253. She enjoyed working in her flower garden, crafting, and spending time with her girlfriends. Ms. Fay will be sadly missed by her family and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents, Allen Brevelle Sr. & Doris Hatfield; brother, Henry Brevelle; two step-sons, Brent & Scott Pace.Survived by her husband, Donald Pace of Bay St. Louis, MS; son. Scott Laurent (Lillie) of Pearl River, LA; two step-sons, Kevin Pace also of Pearl River, LA; Keith Pace (Heidi) of Slidell, LA; brother, Allen Brevelle (Lil) of Lafayette, LA; eleven grandchildren, Amelia Laurent, Joshua & Matthew Kelly, Chance Laurent, Dante, Cade, Lillian, Brent, Brolan, Donavin, and Jana Dey Pace; and one great-granddaughter, Emma Kelly.Memorial Service will be at noon Friday, February 28, 2020 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS The family will receive guests from 10:00 am until noon.In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Bay St. Louis VFW Auxiliary Post 3253 at 208 Third St. Bay St. Louis, MS 39520.Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
