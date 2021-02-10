Faith E. Kidd passed away Friday February 5, 2021 in Diamondhead, MS at the age of 85. She was a native of New Orleans. Louisiana. She was proceeded in death by her parents Ruby Mills Hearty and Hugh L. Hearty, her brother Louis L. Hearty and a lifelong friend, Ruby Bell of Slidell, LA. She is survived by nieces Susan Ladner and her spouse Fitzgerald, Krystal Doran and her spouse Robert, Holly Hearty and Ruby Samantha Adams and her spouse David. Great nieces and nephews Tangy Breaux, Ray Louis Billeaud, Nicholas Billeaud, Haley Hearty, Christopher Hearty, Aspen Hearty and Reggie Walker and great great nieces and nephews Christopher Jones Jr, Jayden Breaux and Austin Jones. She is also survived by a friend and sister-in-law Lucille Brown. She was a long-time member of the Word of Faith Church in New Orleans, LA. She will be sadly missed by all. Church service arrangements are incomplete at the present. Trinity Funeral Services is honored to serve the Kidd family in their time of need. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers in this difficult time.
