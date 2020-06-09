Evelyn M. Jones Lady, 95, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 in New Orleans, LA.
Evelyn, the sixth of seven children born to Robert and Elizabeth Jones of Philadelphia, PA was born on November 12, 1924. She graduated from the Philadelphia High School for girls in 1942. From there she attended and graduated from Bridgewater College, Bridgewater, VA in 1946 with a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in English. During her college years she worked part time in the Administrative offices and was active in various ways, including cheerleading, the Student Christian Movement, the college glee club and finally editor-in-chief of her 1946 college yearbook. She was also named in the 1945-46 edition of Who's Who among students in America's Colleges and Universities. Following her college graduation she moved to New Windsor, MD, where she was involved with various programs of the Church of the Brethren relief and rehabilitation during the aftermath of World War II, including Heifers for Relief and a student exchange program for Polish agricultural students. Part of her responsibilities for that program was teaching the students English and monitoring their progress in their individual assignments. During her years in Maryland she learned to know and love Milford Lady who was involved in post-war relief programs including Heifers for Relief, as it was known then, and served as a seagoing cowboy on the first shipment of heifers in 1947 to Italy. This relationship culminated happily in their marriage in 1948, following which the couple moved to Beloit, Wisconsin where Evelyn had been offered a position in the admissions department of Beloir College. Later, after a number of years working in the Chicago area and the births of their three sons, the couple jointly took on the purchase and management of a 100-room hotel and amenities in Waveland, MS. They had happily been joined by their three sons in this enterprise which grew and flourished for 30+ years until it was demolished by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, along with their homes, autos and possessions. Although life has been happy for Evelyn and her family, the most difficult to deal with for them has been the loss of their eldest son Jim in 2007, and, of course, for her losing her life's greatest love, Milford, after 65 happy years of marriage. She is very thankful to still have her two caring sons Steve and Bill and their wives; four granddaughters; five great-granddaughters and one great grandson.
