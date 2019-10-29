Evabelle "Eve" Prague McDonald
Evabelle "Eve" Prague McDonald, 92, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 in Bay St. Louis, MS. She was an active member of the Main Street United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Bay Waveland Yacht Club Democratic Party, League of Women's Voters, Bridge Club, Stock Market Club, Historical Society and Bay St. Louis Library. She enjoyed reading and card games were her long time hobbies. She was a "doer"- She ran for Supervisor in the 60's, she was a cub, brownie and girl scout leader, she started the Senior Citizens Center in 1972 and she helped start and run the "Headstart" program just to name a few of her accomplishments. She was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt who will be sadly missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl "C.C" McDonald, Jr.; parents, Sydney W. Prague and Vivian Ducatel Prague and sister, Vivian Ramsay. She is survived by her son, Andre McDonald (Jeanne) of Sugarland, TX; daughter, Wendy Claire McDonald (Henry Winter) of Bay St. Louis; two sisters, Beth Smith of Hastings-on-Hudson, NY and Sydney Washam of Houston, TX; five grandchildren, Jessica Bilotta, Amy LaRue, Ryan Rupp, James McDonald and Emily McDonald; nine great-grandchildren, two nieces and three nephews. In lieu of flowers the family prefer donations made in her memory to a local charity of your choice. Visitation will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Main Street United Methodist Church in Bay St. Louis from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. with a service at 3:00 p.m. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of the arrangements.
