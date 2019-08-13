Eugene Almon
Funeral service will be held Thursday Aug. 15, 2019, 10 am until 11:30 am, at Baylous Funeral Home, for Eugene T.C. Almon age 70 of Picayune who died Aug.19, 2019 in Gulfport, MS. Burial in the Slidell Veterans Cemetery at 12:30 pm., under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.
