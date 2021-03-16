Ethel Mom "Josie" Marie Ferrill Schwartz Haynes, age 98 of Gulfport, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, February 27, 2021.
Affectionally known to her many friends as Mom or Josie, she was born on October 22, 1922 in Dedeaux, MS to her late parents, Herbert and Jane Ferrill.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert L. Haynes and Charles F. "Manie" Schwartz; her grandson, Michael King; and her sister, Joyce Stigelemeyer.
Josie is survived by her daughters, Marietta Schwartz Huling of Ocala, FL, Yvonne Schwartz, of Gulfport, MS; her adopted daughter, Missy Overhue of Kiln, MS; her grandson, Gregory Huling (Karen) of Summerfield, FL; her great grandchildren, Cole and Ashley Huling; her sister, Ruth Haas and family of Kiln, MS; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous friends. She also left behind her constant companions; her dogs, Bo and Bandit and her cats, Smokey, Patches, and Baby, who are all lost without her.
She will always be loved and although we will miss her every second, we know she is now at peace and Heaven has definitely gained a fantastic Angel.
Thank you to Kare-in-Home Hospice and Shannon with Total Health Care for the wonderful service and excellent care you provided during Moher's final days.
The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, March 6, 2021, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, with a visitation from 9:00 AM until the service. Interment will follow at Bayou Caddy Cemetery, Lakeshore, MS.
