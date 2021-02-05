Ethan Ryan Steele passed away on Sun day, January 31, 2021. He was 19. Ryan was a native and lifelong resident of Waveland, MS.
He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Libby Armstrong and Debbie King and great-grandmother Jacquelyn Reynolds.
He is survived by his parents, David Perks and Nicole Copenhaver, his siblings, Kyden Perks, Caymen Perks, Emily Perks, Olivia Perks and Owen Steele, and also survived by his aunts, Deidre Armstrong, Diane Hines and his uncle Blake Armstrong and many great uncles, aunts and cousins, whom he adored including Stephen Clinton, who was more like a loving brother to him.
Ethan enjoyed playing football and spending time with his family and friends. The Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Shoreline Park Baptist Church, 10121 Kiln Waveland Cutoff Road, Bay St Louis, MS at 4:00 pm and the visitation will begin at 3:00 pm. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 141 Highway 90, Waveland is serving the family. Online memories and condolences may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com
It's so hard to believe that you are actually gone, we all love and miss you bunches and it is gonna be alot different without you here always making us laugh, but we will always have a special place in our hearts for you. "Fly High Ethan"
My heart hurts so much to see that handsome face, but yet to see no more! My heart actually sank when Cj came to me this morning to tell me that he was going to Ethan's funeral! I remember watching those boys terrorizing that football field every Saturday and bringing home wins!! How I miss those moments, but those are moments that we may cherish forever. My thoughts and prayers are with all the family and friends. May God bless you and keep you. Ethan, fly high up on that mountain until we meet again!
Stacey Loftin
