Ester Lee King
Ester Lee King, 96, of Lafitte, LA passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 in Lafitte, LA. She was preceded in death by her husband, William F. King; daughter, Elaine Miller; son, Charles William Blankenship; brother, Curtis Blankenship and her parents. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Farve (Fred Allen) of Lafitte, LA; five grandchildren, Fred, Jr., Rodney, Frank, Tiffany and Anthonia; three great grandchildren, Fred III, Sheylyn and Gabberial and brother, Harmon Roberson of AL. Visitation was held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home from 10:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 1:00 p.m. Interment followed at St. Mary's Cemetery in Bay St. Louis, MS. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS was in charge of the arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.