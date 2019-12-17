Ester Lee King

Ester Lee King, 96, of Lafitte, LA passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 in Lafitte, LA. She was preceded in death by her husband, William F. King; daughter, Elaine Miller; son, Charles William Blankenship; brother, Curtis Blankenship and her parents. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Farve (Fred Allen) of Lafitte, LA; five grandchildren, Fred, Jr., Rodney, Frank, Tiffany and Anthonia; three great grandchildren, Fred III, Sheylyn and Gabberial and brother, Harmon Roberson of AL. Visitation was held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home from 10:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 1:00 p.m. Interment followed at St. Mary's Cemetery in Bay St. Louis, MS. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS was in charge of the arrangements.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.