Ernestine "Ernie" Martinez of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 in Bay St. Louis. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Marlaina. She is survived by her husband, Charles, and three step-daughters, Catherine, Colette, and Amber. A Celebration of Life will be held in both Bay St. Louis, MS and Asheville, NC at a future date to be determined. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Asheville Bunombe Christian Ministry, utility bill outreach at: ABCCM 20 Twentieth Street Asheville, NC 28806 Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of local arrangements.
