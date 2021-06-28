Eric Patrick Lymuel

Eric was born on December 26, 1953, to the late Mary Tate Johnson and Fred H. Lymuel, Sr in New Orleans, Louisiana and departed this life Thursday, June 24, 2021. He was a lifelong resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Eric was a graduate of Bay High School. Upon graduation, he enrolled at Pearl River Community College (PRCC) where he obtained an Associate of Arts degree. He continued his education at Delta State University where sports were a major part of his college career. He thoroughly enjoyed track, baseball, softball and football throughout his high school and college tenure.
Eric’s entrance into the workforce was with CSX as a railroad worker and he remained there until his retirement in January of 1999. While working, he participated in local sports playing softball with Red Machine and later coaching the Career Girls softball team. He had many interests, but one of his favorite ways to unwind was watching a good western. He also loved watching professional football and basketball with his favorite NFL team being the Indianapolis Colts. As we, the family, reflect on Eric’s life and personality, we cannot help but laugh. He was wild and free and lived his life to the fullest. During his later years, Eric decided to settle down and live a quieter, more considerate life. Eric’s presence in our lives will truly be missed, but we are grateful to have spent the time we had with him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Fred, Jr. and Michael Lymuel.
He is survived by his son Eric Lymuel, Jr and daughter, Erica Lymuel, Robin Lewis, and Rickey (Lauren) Lewis, both of whom he thought of as his own; three brothers, Gerard (Lisa), Troy and Darryl Lymuel; four sisters, Charlene Johnson, Tina (Tommy) Harrell, Deanna (Charles) Singleton and Traci (Anthony) Wyche; nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren, his god children, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
His funeral mass is scheduled for Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 11AM, St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.