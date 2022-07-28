Eric Mansour Grieshaber, son of James F. and Aleen M. Grieshaber, was born in Hammond, LA on December 17, 1969. He grew up in Covington, LA, attending St. Peter’s Elementary School and St. Paul’s High School. He graduated from Tulane University with a B.A. and Master’s Degree in Architecture. He started his career at Blitch & Knevel in New Orleans and later worked for many years at the Hopkins Company in Metairie. He designed many exceptional homes in New Orleans, Metairie and the Northshore but most recently left his mark on Bay St. Louis and Pass Christian.
Eric is survived by his husband, Scott A. Umberger, his family and his and Scott’s four beloved rescue dogs.
Eric died in Bay St. Louis in his sleep at his home in the Bay on July 23, 2022.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral mass at St. Joseph Abbey, 75376 River Road, Saint Benedict, LA 70457 on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM. Graveside service will be private.
E.J. Fielding Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online Guest Book at www.ejfieldingfh.com.
