Emily Beck Snowden, 37, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021 in Gulfport, MS.
Emily truly blessed her parents when she was adopted at 28 days old. She was a natural born protector and a wonderful and loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, cousin, and niece who will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Henry and Margaret Prevou and grandfather, Willard S. Beck. She is survived by her husband, Christopher Snowden of Bay St. Louis; three daughters, Maddie, Emma Grace and Elexis "RiRi" all of Bay St. Louis; parents, Walter and Lynette Beck of Bay St. Louis; brother, Jesse Beck of Bay St. Louis; numerous in-laws, cousins, aunts and uncles.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations to any of the following: Emily Snowden Memorial Fund FBO children-deposits can be made at any Hancock Whitney Bank, First Baptist Church Children's Ministry: 141 Main Street Bay St. Louis, MS, Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency: 4400 Lakeland Drive, Flowood, MS 39232 or MS Lions Eye Bank: 431 Katherine Drive, Flowood, MS 39232.
A Prayer Service will be held Saturday, October 23, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Bay St. Louis at 10 a.m. with a reception in the Fellowship Hall to follow.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
