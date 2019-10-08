Emilie Delph Pressley
Emilie Delph Pressley passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, in St. Louis, Missouri, in the loving care of her daughters Paige Pressley Hellmann and Wynne Pressley Allen.
She was born Emilie Ellen Delph in Bay St. Louis on May 11, 1941, the eldest daughter of Octave Waring Delph and Julia Oleah Mauffray Delph. She graduated from St. Joseph Academy in 1958 and earned a bachelor's degree in Education from the University of Mississippi in 1961,
In that same year, she married her college sweetheart Joseph Larry Pressley of Aberdeen, Mississippi, and began a busy and interesting life as Navy wife, loving mother, corporate spouse and professional woman.
Emilie loved her family, travel, golf, gardening and - most recently - wildlife photography. Her independent spirit inspired her children and grandchildren to be self-reliant and adventurous, and she is deeply missed by them and her many friends.
She is predeceased by her husband Larry and her brother Joseph Mauffray Delph. She is survived by her two daughters and five grandchildren: Hillary Hellmann, Ryan Hellmann, Rachel Hellmann, Emma Allen and Madeline Allen. She also is survived by her brother Fred Delph and her sister Julie Delph Hendrickson.
Emilie will be laid to rest with her beloved husband at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital and the Public Broadcasting System (PBS).
