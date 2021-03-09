Elsie Buras Otnott, 85, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Bay St. Louis.
Mrs. Otnott was a native of Plaquemine, Louisiana and had been a resident of Bay St. Louis for 26 years. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 77 in Waveland, Mississippi. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who will be sadly missed by family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Otnott, Jr.; and her parents, Houston & Elsie Dauterive Buras.
She is Survived by her daughter, Cindy Bordes (Roger) of Bay St. Louis, MS; two sons, Charles Otnott (Linda) of Lizana, MS; Steven Otnott (Cheryl) of Zebulon, NC; two grandchildren, Lauren Bragg (Timothy), Brad Bordes; and great-grandchild, Shepard Bragg.
Due to COVID-19 there will be no services.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of arrangements.
