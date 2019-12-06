Elouise Irene Lee
Funeral services for Elouise Irene Lee, age 92, of Leetown community, MS, who went to her eternal home Monday, December 2, 2019, will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 12:00pm at Union Baptist Church at Caesar, MS.
Visitation will be December 7, 2019 from 10:00am until 12:00pm at Union Baptist Church.
Burial will take place at the church cemetery following services with Brother Brian Tatum officiating.
Elouise was born in Hammond, Louisiana on February 16,1927 to the late Thomas Isaiah Carney and Mae Bennett Carney who proceeds her in death. She graduated high school in Amite, Louisiana, and went on to business college in New Orleans to complete with an associates in business. Elouise was a secretary for the Hancock County School District for many years until her daughter's graduated. She was also a secretary for Farm Beureau of Mississippi at the Kiln until her retirement. Elouise was also a devoted member of Union Baptist Church.
She was proceeded in death by her parents Thomas Isaiah and Mae Bennett Carney. Her Loving husband Francis (Frank) Lee. Also her brothers Claude, Henry, Clyde, T.C, Recey, Aldee, Leroy, and Edward Carney, and two sisters Irene Carney, and Alma Lee Robinson. Also her son in law John M. Lee Jr. And Grandson, Einar Lee
Elouise is survived by her daughters Ann (Bill) Eschete, Susan Lee, Bonnie (Rob) Barnum, and Connie (Kent) Thrash. Her grandchildren, Kerri (Kimble) Farmer, Michael Lee and husband Jordan Watkins, Tersa Parrish, David Smith, Stephanie (Randy) Brunelle, Colton Barnum, Leanne (Brian) Murphy, and Emily (Jonathan) Trotter. Eight great grand children, two great great grandchildren, her brother James T. (Jake) Carney, and a host of nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a special thanks to our mother's caregivers without whom we could have not managed. They loved and cared for our mother as if she were their own. Thank you, Judy Ann Hand, Heather Hand, Wendy Scott Lowe, Virginia Mitchell, Carolyn Lee, Linda Alexander, and Cathy Linemann.
Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com
Contributions may be made to the Union Baptist Church,1628 W Union Rd, Picayune, MS 39466, or to The Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org.
