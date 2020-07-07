Funeral service will be held Sat. July 11, 2020 at 11 am., in Mount Chapel Baptist Church for Mrs. Eloise Thomas Johnson age 77 of Waveland, MS., who died June 24, 2020 in Waveland, MS. Pastor Lunita Wallace will officiate at the service, assisted by Rev. Renell Singleton. Burial will be in the Waveland Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home. A native of Savannah, MS., she was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Rock United Methodist Church in Waveland, MS., she was a Usher. Survivors included 2 daughters Elouise Johnson and Fay Johnson both of Waveland, MS., 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 3 brothers James Earl Thomas, Oscar Thomas and Edward Thomas Jr., all of Waveland, MS., 5 sisters Pinky Lee Smith, Mary Lee Hall, Marie James, Julie Thomas, Rose Marie Thompson all of Waveland, MS. Preceded by her in death is her husband, Luther Johnson Sr., 2 sons Luther Johnson Jr., Larry Johnson, parents Oscar and Lrnell Thomas, siblings, Betty Lee Thomas, Ethal Lee Thomas, Walter Johnson and Juluis Thomas. Walk through viewing will be Sat. July 11, 2020 from 10 am., until 11 am., in Mount Chapel Baptist Church under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.