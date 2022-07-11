Eloise Haynes, a life-long resident of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, was called to Christ on July 3, 2022 at the age of 71.
Eloise was an active member for more than 30 years at Morning Star Baptist Church, Bay St. Louis, Mississippi and served as an usher, taught Vacation Bible School, Deaconess, Communion Helper and taught Sunday School for many of those years. She also loved hosting family and friends at her home and loved watching her grandchildren grow up.
Eloise received her primary education at Valena C. Jones. She received a certification in Education and went on to work as a Teacher’s Aid in the Chicago school system. She then went on to work for B&W Services at John C. Stennis Space Center and later Hope Haven youth facilities. Eloise took pride in her faith and family. She was particularly proud of her children, grandchildren and host of nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her parents, Willie and Juanita Haynes Wilson, her brother Andrew Haynes and sister Marsha King.
Eloise is survived by her two children; daughter, Kanta’ Bertrille Haynes-Lawrence (Cleveland) and their children, Brandis, Colin and Julian of Charleston, South Carolina. Her son, Tyree Rashad Haynes and his children, Jada and Tru of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. Sisters, Annie Bradley- Gulfport, Mississippi, Willie (William) Bogan- Gulfport, Mississippi, Evelyn Wells- Bay St. Louis, Mississippi; Lucille (Thomas) Williams- Cordova, Tennessee, Charlene (Anthony) Cook- Bay St. Louis; and one brother, Theodore Haynes (Carla)- Bay St. Louis. And one God-Daughter, Dominque Gray-Cordova, Tennessee. And a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Eloise will also be deeply missed by her friends and church family, especially those closest to her over the many, many years.
The loss of Eloise will be deeply felt by her family. “In life, we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill.” And as we mourn the death and celebrate the beloved life of Eloise, God’s comfort is with us, Psalm 147:3 He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.
A private funeral service will be held by the family.
