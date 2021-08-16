Elliott Charles Necaise, 78, of Kiln, MS, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by loved ones on August 12, 2021.
Elliott will be fondly remembered as a loving family man and caring friend. One of his lifelong passions was training racehorses. His horsemanship became a family venture which provided many opportunities to teach his children and grandchildren values, responsibility, and a strong work ethic. Away from the racetrack, Elliott was known for enjoying good music and fellowship. He was sincerely one of the good ones, his smile was infectious, and his words of wisdom and friendship will forever be cherished by many.
Elliott was preceded in death by his parents; Ethel Cuevas Necaise and Olige Chanley Necaise. His siblings; Prather “Pete” Necaise, Roland Necaise, and Annette Necaise. His beloved son; Charles “Chuck” Necaise.
Elliott is survived by the loving mother of his children; Flora Necaise. His children; Mark Necaise (Kim), Paul Necaise (Joelle), Gus Necaise (Anne), Nicholas Necaise. His grandchildren; Brandon (Kandace), Erica (TJ), Colton, Connor, Collin, Laurel, Harper, Aubrey, Briggs and eight precious great grandchildren.
You will be missed dearly, until we meet again Papa E.
The family wishes to thank everyone for the calls, texts, and most importantly, prayers.
Sending special thanks to Encompass Hospice for their compassionate care.
A graveside service was held at Bayou Coco Cemetery on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 11:00.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS was in charge of the arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.