Ellen Jane McRee, 70 of Waveland, passed away Thursday at her home, with her loving husband at her side. She was born July 23, 1951 in New Orleans, one of ten children and the only daughter to Edward and Betty Jane (Comiskey) Sens. Ellen grew up in New Orleans, attending and graduating from Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School. She took a couple of college course and decided to get married early. They lived in the Crescent City, with Ellen working for and managing a doctor's office for a few years, later doing the same for a lawyer before finishing her career managing a finance office. After her first marriage, she met Rodger in 2002. They dated and were married in October '04, making their home in New Orleans as well. Following Hurricane Katrina, they decided to build a home in Waveland, moving there in 2007. She is remembered as an organized problem-solver. A Christian by faith, she was a member at Main Street United Methodist Church in Bay St. Louis, where her and Rodger attended and served for many years. Though she had struggles with medical issues over the past twenty years or so, Ellen enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved nothing better than a good novel to read, or playing solitaire on her computer, both which she did quite often. But she could be drawn away from either at any time with some boiled shrimp. A loving sister, mother and devoted wife, Ellen will be forever missed by all whose life she touched. She was preceded by her parents, Edward & Betty Jane Sens, and two brothers, Paul Francis and Burnell Sens. Left to cherish her memories are: her loving husband for the past 17 years, Rodger McRee of Waveland; her son Ryan (Jamie) Sens of Worchester, MA; seven brothers: Patrick (Kathleen), Eddie (Ann), Paul (Rachel) and John Sens, all of New Orleans, with Stephen (Donna) Sens of Metairie, Thomas (Darlene) Sens of Mandeville, and Timothy Sens of Worchester, MA; and her sister-in-law Betsy Sens, also of New Orleans. Ellen leaves a legacy of three grandchildren: Lexie, Sadie and Owen, all of Worchester, with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Her final wishes were to be cremated, which her family is honoring. A memorial service may be scheduled at a later date. Trinity Funeral Services is honored to serve the McRee family in their time of need, asking everyone to keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time
