Ellen Harris Dulworth, 65, passed away Wednesday at her home in Bay St. Louis. Born February 13, 1956 in Missouri, she grew up in a great foster home with a family that loved and treated her well. She married at Oliver Dulworth at 17 and he moved them to Bay St. Louis to make their home and have lived in Hancock county since. Oliver was a commercial fisherman for many years while Ellen raised their six children. When Oliver was injured and disabled on the job, she went to work as a security guard in the casino because Ellen was the type to do whatever was needed for her family. She took care of her family and children, and was always there when needed. She is remembered as a happy, hard-working woman who never met a stranger. She enjoyed fishing and spending time with her family, but her specialty was spoiling grandchildren and she worked even harder at that. A Christian by faith, Ellen was a loving, caring wife, with her children remembering her as the "greatest mother" anyone could have. She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all whose life she touched. Ellen was preceded by her loving husband of 32 years, Oliver Joseph Dulworth. Left to cherish her memories are: her six children: Chris Dulworth of San Antonio, TX; Della (Blaine) Bordelon of Kiln, with Dawn Dulworth, Brian Dulworth, Ruth Ann Dulworth and Peter Dulworth (Kashawn Wyamn), all of Bay St. Louis; along with her canine kids Spot and Casper. She leaves a legacy of twelve brothers and sisters, thirteen grandkids and four great-grands, all of whom she did her best to spoil rotten, along with numerous extended family, friends and neighbors through the years. Ellen's final wishes were to be cremated, which her family is honoring and will hold a celebration of her life at a later date. Trinity Funeral Services is honored to serve the Dulworth family in their time of need, asking everyone to keep them in your thoughts and prayers through this difficult time.
