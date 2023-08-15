Mass of Christian Burial Services for Ella Rea Ladner Necaise, age 85, of Necaise Crossing, MS, who passed away Monday, August 14, 2023, will be held Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 11:00 am at St. Matthew Catholic Church.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 16, 2023 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at St. Matthew Catholic Church.
Burial will be in St. Matthew Catholic Church Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
Father Emmanuel Subaar will officiate the service.
A native of Necaise Crossing, MS, she was a homemaker and a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Necaise; parents, Joseph Ladner and Sedonia Cuevas Ladner; siblings, Carvis Ladner, Burnis Ladner, Brulie Ladner, Clyde Ladner, Gracie Mae Ladner Shaw, Hayward Ladner, Doris Ladner Necaise, Jimmie Ladner, and Floyd Ladner.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving, devoted husband of almost 67 wonderful years, Willard F. Necaise; daughter, Joy Shively; sons, Rodney Necaise and Rance Necaise; grandchildren, Allison DeTommaso, Janey DeTommaso, Kevin DeTommaso, RJ Shively, and Maria Shively; great grandchildren, Jet DeTommaso and Mykah DeTommaso-Stepanski; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Marian Paige and Vital Care Hospice for their care and devotion to Ella Rea during her illness.
Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Matthew Catholic Church, 27074 St. Matthew Catholic Church Road, Perkinston, MS 39573
