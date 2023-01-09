Elizabeth "Betty" Yvonne Collier, 87, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Saturday, January 07, 2023, in Bay St. Louis.
She was a lifelong resident of Bay St. Louis. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister and grandmother who will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph Collier, her parents John & Emma Farve, four brothers Terrell, Henry, Charles, and John Farve, five sisters Barbara Farve, Audrey Elrod, Norma Tubbs, Patsy Smith and Cherriel Necaise, one half-sister, Juanita Parker, two sons Clayton and Michael Thompson, and one grandson Daniel Thompson.
She is survived by two sons: Rodney Thompson (Aimee) and Bryan Thompson; five daughters: Kim Todd (Joey), Linda Newman (Stan), Virginia Oliver (Myron), Joan Petree (Donald) and Karen Matherne; 26 grandchildren; 53 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and her cousin and best friend Florence Mitchell.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis from 10:00 am until noon with a Prayer Service at noon. Entombment will follow at Gulf Coast Memorial Cemetery & Mausoleum also in Bay St. Louis.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Elizabeth "Betty" Collier.
