Mrs. Elizabeth “Beth” Chevis Favre, 65, of Bay St. Louis, MS entered eternal rest Thursday, January 14, 2021, and found lasting comfort and peace in God’s hands.
Beth was born on May 12, 1955 and was a lifelong resident of Bay St. Louis. She was a devout Catholic and enjoyed attending mass at her beloved Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church and Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church. She was married to the love of her life, Neil Favre, Jr., on October 21, 1977, and together they had two children, Erin and Neil III.
Beth was a 1973 graduate of Bay High School. She went on to obtain a Bachelor of Education degree and Master of Education degree with an emphasis in Special Education. In 2015, Beth retired from the Bay-Waveland School District with over 25 years of service to the betterment of children in Hancock County. As an educator, she was firmly committed to ensuring the success of every student she encountered, and she was dedicated to helping every student find his or her own individual successes. Beth will long be remembered as a teacher who strived to motivate her students to achieve their maximum potential while overcoming any obstacles they faced.
In retirement, Beth was often found at a family business that she and Neil owned, a southern style restaurant, where locals gathered, reunions were had, and friends joined together to reminisce about the good old days. Some of her favorite past times included supporting local recreational sports and the Our Lady of the Gulf Crab Festival. Beth and Neil were always supporting their beloved community through their efforts to feed the masses for a vast array of special occasions and family events. Beth loved supporting her children and grandchildren in all their endeavors, and this love for family truly made her a great mother and grandmother (Mamere) to her immediate and extended family. She will always be remembered for having a warm heart that was welcoming and loving to all.
She was preceded in death by her parents John C. “Jack” and Edith Chevis; her father-in-law and mother-in-law Neil Favre, Sr. and Ethel Favre; her brother-in-law George Proulx; and her nephews Timothy Proulx and Christopher Proulx. She is survived by her husband Neil Favre, Jr.; son and daughter-in-law Neil and Ara Favre of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and their children, Camila Favre, Neil Favre IV, and Vera Favre; daughter and son-in-law, Erin and Jason Blanchette of Pass Christian, and their son Eli Blanchette; her sister Mrs. Celeste Proulx; her brothers and sisters-in-law Mr. & Mrs. John Chevis, Dr. & Mrs. Sidney Chevis, Dr. & Mrs. Bertin Chevis; her brothers-in law and sisters-in-law Mr. and Mrs. Edward Favre and Mr. and Mrs. Michael Favre; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews to whom she was a wonderfully loving aunt.
In light of COVID-19 a private service to celebrate Beth’s life will be held at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church (Bay St. Louis), St. Clare Catholic Church (Waveland), or the Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church (Pass Christian) building fund.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.