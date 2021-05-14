Elizabeth Antoinette Summers, 87 of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi passed away peacefully at her home on May 8, 2021. Elizabeth was a native of Chalmette, Louisiana and a longtime resident of Bay St. Louis. She loved doing ceramics, gardening, dancing with her husband, and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lucas and Elizabeth Medina; and her sisters, Rose and Jo Ann. She is survived by her husband, Franklin Summers; her sister, Maria; her brother, Joe Medina; and her six sons, Luke (Yvonne), Mark (Shannon), Peter (Tammy), Paul (Jess), Charles (Louise) and Robert Bates. She had 21 grandchildren and lived a great life to see 18 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service is Monday, May 17, 2021 at Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport where friends may visit one hour before service time. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery, Biloxi. View and sign the online tribute at www.bradfordokeefe.com. Bradford-O’Keefe is honored to serve the Summers family.
