Elizabeth Ann Chapman, age 70, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Gulfport, MS.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter G. Thompson and Alice Marie Thompson Mickey; and stepfather, Dale E. Mickey.
Elizabeth is survived by her husband of 41 years, Patrick A. Chapman; children, Jeremy James Chapman and Corey Patrick Chapman; grandchild, Chloe Elizabeth Chapman; brother-in-law, Lenny R. Chapman; and stepbrother, Rube A. Richards, Jr.
She is a native of Pascagoula, MS and a current resident of Pass Christian, MS. Elizabeth graduated from Gulfport High School in 1970. She was a preschool teacher at the 1st Baptist Church of Long Beach, MS in the 1990’s; she was a current member of Bible Baptist Church, Gulfport, MS. Elizabeth was also a Cub Scout master in Pass Christian, MS in 1990 - 1997.
The family would like to thank their relatives, friends, and church members for their support during this difficult time.
Visitation will be on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 9 - 10 am at Riemann Family Funeral Home, 19130 Commission Rd, Long Beach. The funeral service will be at 10 am in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Live Oak Cemetery, Pass Christian.
