Elise Avery Hilbert née Sellmann March 28, 1937 - March 14, 2022
Born Easter Sunday, March 28, 1937, Elise was a native of New Orleans, Louisiana, and resided in Bay St. Louis, MS, since 2003. She was the daughter of Adolph Henry Sellmann, M.D., and Irma Lucille Anderson, both of whom predeceased her. She was a graduate of Louise S. McGehee School and attended the University of Alabama, where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. Most of her working years were spent in the Bell System, beginning with Southwestern Bell in Wichita, KS, then moving to South Central Bell in New Orleans, and finishing her career as a District Manager with AT&T Corporation. She was the loving mother of L. Brun (Florian) Hilbert, John Hilbert, and David Hilbert. She is also survived by her sister, Hennie Rodts, of Jacksonville, FL., six grandchildren, beloved nieces and nephews, and a host of dear friends. Elise found great joy in reading history, exploring the lives of Queen Elizabeth and George Washington, and endlessly opining on politics and current events. She served two terms as Chairwoman of the Hancock County MS Republican Women’s Club. At this time services are pending. A celebration of her life is planned for later this year. The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which she avidly supported.
