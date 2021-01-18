Eliot Jay Wolff of Diamondhead, Mississippi, died on January 6, one month after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer. He was 64 years old.
Known as “EJ,” he was a passionate golfer who enjoyed music, walks, family life, dogs and casinos. He was a pit manager at the former Bayou Caddy’s Jubilee Casino in Waveland, Mississippi, in May 1994, when the Chevrolet Camaro he was driving to work was obliterated by a drunk driver. Ironically, the other driver was coming from Bayou Caddy’s.
Suffering severe brain damage and other injuries, EJ relocated with his pregnant wife and two-year-old twins to his home city of Denver, Colorado, for treatment at the world-renowned Craig Rehabilitation Center. He continued recovery at Willis-Knight in Shreveport. From there, the family moved back to Las Vegas, where they had lived and worked before.
EJ and Susan Wolff were granted a divorce in 2002. He then lived in the Cocoa Beach area of Florida before settling in Diamondhead in 2017.
EJ is survived by his beloved partner of eight years, Grace Callahan; daughter Jaelyn Wolff of New Orleans; daughter Taylor Wolff of Las Vegas; son Ryan Wolff of Henderson, NV; father Herbert Wolff of Fearrington Village, NC; and sister Paula Wolff of Denver.
Marshall Funeral Home. Cremation, no services or burial.
