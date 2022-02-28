ElenaMarie Lorenza Lucore, 19, passed away after a tragic accident on February 22, 2022 in Western Massachusetts, where she was a student at The University of Massachusetts Amherst.
She was a freshman at the Isenberg School of Management (Business) and a member of the Isenberg Women in Business. She was also a pledge of the Iota Gamma Upsilon sorority on campus. Elena attended school locallly, including Holy Trinity Catholic School and Coast Episcopal School and she was a proud 2021 graduate of Our Lady Academy.
Elena was born in Malacatán, Guatemala, but was brought home to Bay St Louis, MS at 5 months of age. She joined three excited older brothers to make their household complete. As she grew older, it became apparent who ruled the house, which should be no surprise to anyone who knew Elena.
Elena was a talented artist and took lessons for many years. She was a member of the National Art Honor Society at OLA. She was also a member of OLA's State Championship Archery team in 2021. Elena was a kind and compassionate young woman who enjoyed helping others in the community and elsewhere. Elena had a great love of animals and volunteered at the South Mississippi Humane Society for many years while in high school. She participated in the Rotary's Interact Club in school and helped with many community projects. One of Elena's proudest accomplishments was her involvement in the Dos Amigos Dental and Medical Mission to Belize in 2019. Her maturity and desire to work hard to help the people of the villages they visited drew great praise from the others in the mission, and she forged great new friends during her time there.
Elena will best be remembered for her ever-smiling face and eyes and infectious laugh that allowed everyone to share in the great joy that was deep within her.
She is preceded in death by her great grandmother Mercedes Livaudais Wilkinson, her grandfather George Yarbrough and her grandmother Barbara Lucore. Elena is survived by her grandfather Richard Lucore of Santa Rosa, CA and grandmother Ann Yarbrough of Diamondhead, MS, her parents, Peter and Laura Lucore of Bay St. Louis, MS and three brothers, Andrew (Kasey), James and Christopher. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Dos Amigos Dental/Medical Mission to Belize at dosamigos.org, or to Mayan Families, to help with education and nutrition for native Guatemalan families at mayanfamilies.org
Services will be held at Christ Episcopal Church in Bay St Louis on Thursday March 3. Visitation at 1 p.m., services at 2 p.m. Reception to follow. Private interment at St. Mary's Cemetery following.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.