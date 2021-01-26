Eleanor Kaiser Davis, 84, of Bay St Louis, MS passed away on January 20, 2021 in Kodak, TN.
Ellie was a child of German immigrants in Brooklyn, NY. She was married to Sid at 16 and raised a family in southern Mississippi
As friends and family gather to celebrate Ellie’s life, please remember all she gave to this family. She was a modest and kind lady who at the same time was fiercely loyal to her family. She raised five children in trying times and no matter the need she was always there to provide for and guide us.
Mom was also a devoted wife to her love Sidney. We can all smile and take solace in knowing they are together again.
She had a passion for baking and the New York Times crossword puzzle, a small tie to her roots, but always joked she had no time to finish them. Perhaps now she can relax with our father and take the time to complete a few. I have heard that the Times is delivered in Heaven.
Our sadness and loss will subside with the passage of time and we will fondly remember all this great lady did for us. She has left her mark on the world and all of us. Until the time we are reunited may we all go forward together trying to live up to the example her life gave us. We all love you Ellie and Sid and we know you both are at home waiting for us.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband of 53 years Sidney M. Davis of Bay St. Louis.
She is survived by her daughter Linda Mayo of Kodak, TN, her four sons Glenn Davis and wife Joannie of Gulfport, MS, James Davis and wife Michaela of Kodak, TN, Wayne Davis and wife Melanie of Pass Christian, MS, and Clay Davis and wife Becky of Waveland, MS. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Monday, February 1, 2021 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home from 10:00 am until noon with a Prayer Service to follow at noon. Interment will be at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Bay St. Louis.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of arrangements.
