On March 12, 2021, Eldridge Lewis passed away peacefully at the age of 99.
He had been married for 60 years to Margaret (deceased), who together raised six children: Mark Lewis (Alida), Joellyn McCrory (Michael), Scott Lewis (deceased), Mary Barbara Witter (Michael), Peter Lewis (Margaret), and Sheila Hagin. He was the proud great grandfather of eight, and the proud grandfather of nine: Michael McCrory (Jessica), Lindsay Monti (Christopher), Thomas Witter, Mark Witter (Melissa), Anna Lewis, Daniel Lewis, Emily Weems (Kelly), Zachary Hagin, and Matthew Hagin.
Eldridge was born in North Carolina and raised in Maryland. He served as a Signalman 2nd Class, in the United States Navy during World War II, after which he attended and graduated from Lafayette College with a bachelors in mechanical engineering. He worked for Dupont in Wilmington, Delaware and in Waveland, Mississippi. After Hurricane Katrina, he relocated to Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
This energetic gentleman exercised nearly every day, read extensively, and cheered his sports teams enthusiastically. He loved golf and snow-cones, bridge columns and wine; most of all, he loved every one of us. He has been a role model for us as a dedicated, interested family man. Dad will be missed every day; his funny caring astonishingly resilient self has been a gift.
The funeral service was held on Friday, May 7, 2021, at 10 AM at St. Clare Catholic Church, Waveland, MS, where Eldridge and his family were parishioners for 27 years.
In Lieu of flowers, consider a donation to UNC Hospice in memory of Eldridge Lewis at go.unc.edu/unchospice or UNC Hospice, P.O. Box 1050, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, 27514-1050.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS was in charge of arrangements
