Elajuh An'Ray Raine, 15, of Waveland, MS passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Gulfport, MS. Elajuh was preceded in death by his great-grandfather Robert "Jack" "Big Papa" Dawsey who passed away November 4, 2019. Survived by his mother, Natasha Dawsey; father, Billy Ray Raine, Jr.; maternal grandparents, Malon "Pa" & Debbie "Mimi" Dawsey; paternal grandparents, Billy Ray Raine, Sr & Geraldine Thomas Raine; one sister and numerous aunts, uncles, great aunts, great uncles, two great-great uncles, and cousins. Visitation was held Thursday, March 5, 2020 6:00 pm until 10:00 pm at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS and Friday, March 6, 2020 9:00 am until 11:00 am at Pearlington United Methodist Church in Pearlington, MS. Funeral Services followed at 11:00 am. Interment at Bayou Caddy Cemetery in Ansley, MS. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
