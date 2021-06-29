Elaine Mary Hamilton, 81, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021 in Slidell, LA.
Mrs. Hamilton was a resident of Bay St. Louis for 45 years. She retired from Hancock Medical Center and was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. She was a loving and supportive mom and grandma. She will be sadly missed by family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Jimmy Hamilton and her parents, Jacob & Mary Hahn.
She is survived by her son, James Hamilton (Melissa); four daughters, Cathy Hamilton (Mike Sweet), Karen Passman (James), Rhonda Hamilton (Lisa Garriga), and Rebecca Sieg (Jeff); brother, Nick Hahn (Rose); sister, Pinky Leingang; 10 grandchildren, Jamie, Jessica, Jennifer, Kassie, Tre', Kati, Brandon, Chase, Camille, and Owen; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 10:00 am until noon at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home. A Prayer Service will be at noon. Interment will be at Gulf Coast Memorial Cemetery & Mausoleum in Bay St. Louis.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis is in charge of arrangements.
