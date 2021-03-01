Elaine Irene Fricke Lafontaine, Our beloved mother and wife, age 69 passed peacefully at home surrounded by love on Friday, February 26, 2021. She had fought a hard battle with cancer for almost a year and never once gave up. She attended Bay High school. At age 16, she began her career at Hancock Medical Center. She started as a candy striper and retired from scheduling in 2018. She loved to spend her time in the kitchen, working in her garden, picnics with her grand babies, riding the beach every morning with her husband and all events at the VFW post 3250. Every holiday she spent with family cooking, loud music and playing games with the kids. She was a lifelong member to the Ladies Auxiliary for the VFW. From 2016 to 2020 she spent time as President, Vice President, Jr. Vice and Secretary. She enjoyed planning events for all of the veterans and making sure they were well taken care of. She was preceded in death by her parents Carl Fricke, Sr. and Yvonne Fricke and sister, Aline Lafontaine (Steve). She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Michael Lafontaine Sr.; brothers, Carl Fricke Jr. and Gary Fricke (Barbara); four children, Christy Ladner, Michael Lafontaine, Jr. (Crystal), Gary Lafontaine (Kathy) and Lacey Fischer (Chase); eleven grandchildren, Haley, Hayden, Jordan, Michael, Savannah, Mason, Nikki, Austin, Michaela, Violet and Pierre; ten great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved very much. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Lakeshore Community Center in Lakeshore, MS from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Burial to follow at Bayou Caddy Cemetery. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.