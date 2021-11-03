Elaine Barbara Alberts, age 74, of Mobile, AL., formerly of Ocean Springs MS., passed away peacefully on Friday, October 22, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emile and Eva Manieri.
Elaine is survived by her children, Victoria L. Wakefield (William), Mark C. Alberts, and Kristi J. Collins; her siblings, Emile Peter Manieri, Jr. (Ramona), Joey George Manieri (Sessie), and Susan Marie Earles; and her grandchildren, William Drake, Aubrey Amelia, and Sloane Elisabeth Wakefield and Sean Mark and Korrie Jane Collins.
Elaine was a native of Bay St. Louis and resided in Mobile, Alabama. She attended nursing school at Mercy Hospital Nursing School. She was a nurse for 25 years and worked at hospitals in California and Mississippi. She was also the Benefits Administrator at Boomtown Casino. She enjoyed walking, singing, and visiting and traveling with her grandchildren. She sang in the choir with St. Alphonsus and Elizabeth Seton Catholic churches. She volunteered with numerous charities including The Lord is My Help in Ocean Springs.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, 228 S Beach Blvd, Bay St. Louis, from 10:00am-11:00am. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00 am with interment directly after services at Bayou LaCroix Cemetery in Bay St. Louis.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1655 McGill Avenue, Mobile, AL 36604. https://littlesistersofthepoormobile.weshareonline.org/ws/opportunities/Giftinmemoryofadeceasedperson
Riemann Family Funeral Home, 141 Highway 90, Waveland, MS, is serving the family.
