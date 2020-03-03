Edwood "Woody" Sidney Brodtmann II, 70, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Gulfport, MS. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwood Sidney Brodtmann and Millicent Clesi Brodtmann Meric. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Barbara Brodtmann of Bay St. Louis; two daughters, Chelise Brodtmann (Steve Benvenutti) of Bay St. Louis, and Casey Trapani (Cary) of Pass Christian; son LCDR James "Beau" Brodtmann (Margaret) of Virginia Beach, VA; brother, Dr. Richard H. Brodtmann (Lynda) of New Braunfels, TX; sister, Lisa Bruno (Richard) of Covington, LA; four grandchildren, Andrew Malcolm Trapani, Madden Lisa Trapani, Charlotte Elizabeth Brodtmann and Constance Eleanor Brodtmann and three nieces, Christine, Melissa and Lizzie. Woody was born and raised in New Orleans, LA. He graduated from De La Salle High School and attended USL. He moved to Bay St. Louis in 1980. He was an avid outdoorsman and gourmand. He had an engaging personality and few people he met remained strangers. He had an incredible smile and a joy for life. He was a member of the Bay Waveland Yacht Club and the Bay Waveland Rotary Club. Visitation will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at St. Augustine Seminary from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. with a Memorial Mass at 2:30 p.m. Reception to follow at the home of Casey and Cary: 104 Timberlane Drive, Pass Christian, MS 39571. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
