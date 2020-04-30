Edward "Saunders" Bell, 79, was a native of Bay St. Louis, MS all of his life. He was born April 6, 1941 in New Orleans, LA to John Bell and Daisy Talbert Bell. He was known to all his friends and relatives by many nicknames over the years such as Coach, Saunders, Mr.Ed, and Professor just to name a few.. He departed this life on Sunday April 26, 2020.
Saunders was a member of St. Rose De Lima Catholic Church. He enjoyed umpiring and refereeing sport events while coaching young men in multiple sports such as College Allstate basketball team and Bay Bandits of softball. He had local players and some from as far as New Orleans, LA. Saunders played most sports as a child and in his senior years, he engaged in most television sports and spending time at Casino Magic (Hollywood Casino) pressing his luck. In addition, his greatest joy was shootin' the breeze with his friends and creating laughter and lasting memories with those he loved.
Saunders had an extended employment stay as a crane operator for Brown and Root at the DuPont plant in DeLisle, MS. before retiring in 2009. He enjoyed teaching others the craft as he continued his education and training in this trade. He was the first black chauffeur for Stennis Space Center in the early 60s.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Bell and Daisy Bell and 5 siblings, Sidney Bell, Sharon, McGowan, Sandra Hubbard, Schwander Jones and Shellereen Hollins. His wife. Nellie C. Bell and two sons John Bell and Dexter Bell along with two great grand children.
He is survived by three siblings Sullivan Bell, Stephen Washington and Sterling Bell. His four children Keenan Bell, Peter Bell, Quinton Bell and Angelique Bell will miss their loving father and wait to see him again in heaven. Paw Paw Saunders will be affectionately recalled by his fourteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. Uncle Saunders will be remembered by his vast family of nieces and nephews along with cousins and Friends.
You will be forever in our hearts until we meet again! Love you!
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.