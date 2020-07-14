Edward John Luc, 66, of Bay St. Louis, MS went to Heaven to meet his Savior Jesus Monday, July 13, 2020. He was a member of Word of Faith Christian Fellowship. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, brother and grandfather who will be sadly missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Luc and Mable Heneghan. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer M. Luc of Bay St. Louis; two sons, Jonathan E. Luc (Brittney) of Diamondhead and Samuel R. Luc of Biloxi; two daughters, April S. Luc Samm (Bryan) of Dayton, TX and Shannon Brooke Luc of Bay St. Louis; two brothers, Jimmy Heneghan of Chalmette, LA and Jody Heneghan (Jennie) of New Orleans, LA and six grandchildren. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 3:00 p.m. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
