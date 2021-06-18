Edward Earl “Eddie” Holden, 63, a resident of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021 in Franklin, Louisiana.
Graveside services will be held at a later date in the Holden Cemetery in Kiln, Mississippi.
Updated: June 18, 2021 @ 12:26 pm
